Delhi: PWD orders comprehensive safety checks after biker's death in Janakpuri

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The Public Works Department has issued fresh directives on Tuesday to carry out safety inspections of flyovers, underpasses, roadside drains and streetlights following the death of a man who fell into a pit dug in Janakpuri for Delhi Jal Board work.

All ongoing and future road excavation and construction works must be properly barricaded at all times during the day, and at night, the order said.

"Install adequate reflective signage, warning boards, blinkers and caution tapes as per prescribed safety norms. No trench, pit, or excavated portion of the road shall be left open without proper protection under any circumstances," the Public Works Department (PWD) said.

Regular night inspections must be carried out, particularly at sharp curves, junctions, medians, pedestrian crossings, bus stops, flyovers, underpasses, and other accident-prone locations, it added.

The order follows directions issued by the Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma earlier.

Daytime inspections will assess the physical condition of poles, wiring, earthing, and foundations, the official order further said.

"Any flickering, dim, or partially functional lights are to be treated as defective and repaired immediately, with temporary lighting arrangements provided if required," the PWD said.

Kamal Dhyani (25), a resident of Kailashpuri and an employee at a private bank's call centre, was returning home from his office in Rohini early Friday when he fell into the pit. There was a lack of proper barricading around the dug-up stretch of road in Janakpuri for the Delhi Jal Board work.

The PWD has also ordered a comprehensive inspection of roadside drains under its jurisdiction.

"Field officers have been directed to identify and immediately replace missing, broken, or damaged drain covers. In cases where permanent repairs may take time, temporary protective arrangements are to be put in place without delay and compliance reports are to be maintained at the division level," the directions said.

The order also said that special attention be given towards the inspection of flyovers, bridges, road over bridges and underpasses.

"Crash barriers and railings at these structures are to be thoroughly checked, and any damaged or missing components must be repaired or replaced on priority. No flyover or bridge will be allowed to remain in an unsafe condition," it added.

The department has instructed the provision of crash barriers or guard rails along roads running parallel to nallahs, drains, water bodies, or depressions.

"Temporary protective measures are to be ensured wherever permanent installations are pending, to eliminate risks to road users," the order further said.

Emphasising accountability, the PWD has warned that any negligence or failure to comply with the safety directives will be viewed seriously.

"Responsibility will be fixed on the concerned officials, and disciplinary action under relevant rules will be initiated in the event of any accident or unsafe condition being noticed," the order said.

Any negligence or lapse in adopting prescribed safety precautions during execution of works on roads not only endangers human life but also brings disrepute to the department and invites serious legal and disciplinary consequences, it added. PTI SSM SSM OZ OZ