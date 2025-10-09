Delhi: PWD plans Rs 387 crore drainage overhaul along 22 km stretch of Mehrauli-Badarpur road

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) In a major step towards resolving the persistent issue of waterlogging on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road in South Delhi, the Public Works Department (PWD) has planned to redesign the entire drainage system along the 22-kilometre stretch, officials said on Thursday.

According to a recent status report, the project is expected to cost Rs 387 crore. The proposal will likely be tabled at the next Expenditure and Finance Committee (E&FC) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, for approval.

"Along with this major road, we are taking up similar work on Karala-Kanjhawala road and at Zakhira underpass. These projects have been approved earlier; the note for the E&FC meeting is being prepared," an official said.

Additionally, similar drainage network remodelling is being carried out on Rohtak Road; out of the total 18 km length, work has been completed on 11 km, and the remaining work is likely to be completed next year, the report stated.

"Drainage upgrades on Rohtak Road are currently underway and are scheduled for completion by March 2026," officials added.

Earlier, the Delhi government unveiled a comprehensive drainage master plan for Delhi under which the existing drainage network of the city will be revamped.

Officials said these new projects will be aligned with the master plan.

The stretches identified are known for getting waterlogged every monsoon, causing inconvenience to commuters.

The Zakhira underpass is one of the top 10 waterlogging hotspots in the city. Last year, PWD officials discovered that water accumulation at this spot is mainly due to the nearby railway tracks, prompting the need for this drainage remodelling.

Along with drain repair, small-scale cleaning and beautification work will also be conducted on these roads, including footpaths along the drainage network, officials said.

Following a complaint raised with the Delhi government by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in northwest Delhi's Karala regarding waterlogging near the Karala-Kanjhawala road, a plan was established to carry out repairs. PTI SSM ANM SSM ANM MPL MPL