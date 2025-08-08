Delhi: PWD revises licence fee for all govt accommodations under its general pool

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) in Delhi has revised the licence fee (rent) for all government accommodations under its general pool, with new rates coming into effect from August 5.

According to an order issued on Thursday evening, all Type 7 bungalows, most of which are located in the Civil Lines area, will now carry a licence fee of Rs 5,430 per month.

This category includes the controversial 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow, the official residence of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The bungalow is the largest in the PWD's general pool, with a living area of approximately 1,908 square metres.

The other bungalows in this type have living space of 480-600 sq mt.

"All the departments, which have pool accommodation at their disposal, are also required to follow and execute the aforesaid revised rates of licence fees at their own level and ensure that the latest licence fee payable by the allottees is levied and collected as per this order," the PWD said.

For type 6 quarters in areas like Vasant Kunj and Tilak Marg, which have an average area of 160 sq mt, the licence fee is Rs 2,590, while for type 5 quarters it is Rs 1,750.

Most of these quarters are located in Greater Kailash, Gulabi Bagh, Motia Khan and CWG Village.

For type 4 quarters in Mayur Vihar, Model Town, Karkardoma and nearby areas having a living area of less than 100 sq mt, the licence fee is Rs 880.

Licence fee is the rent collected by the PWD from the respective departments to whom the allottees belong. It is paid monthly to the government. PTI SSM ARI