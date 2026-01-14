Delhi PWD seeks more than Rs 600 crore to complete four hospitals

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has sought more than Rs 600 crore from the Delhi government to complete four large hospital buildings, officials said on Wednesday.

The four hospitals located at Jwalapuri, Madipur, Hastsal and Siraspur all together are likely to add 3,237 hospital beds.

"In North Delhi's Siraspur a hospital building having 1,164 beds is 80 per cent complete, its construction started in August 2020 and expected to be completed in July this year," an official document read.

Similarly in West Delhi's Hastsal offering 691 beds, the construction work is at 65 per cent and is expected to be completed by Sepetember 2026," it stated.

In Madipur, government is constructing a 691 bedded hospital, the work here is at 75 per cent and slated to be completed by July 2026 and another hospital building in West Delhi's Jwalapuri is 75 per cent complete having 691 beds is likely to be completed by July this year, the officials added.

According to the officials a total of Rs 627 crore is required to complete these buildings in financial year 2025-26 and 2026-27.

All these projects were commissioned by the previous government during the Covid-19 pandemic period looking at the future requirements of beds for public, they said.