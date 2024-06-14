Delhi PWD seeks report from transport dept, traffic police on chokepoints in city

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Delhi government's Public Works Department has sought a report from the transport department and traffic police on chokepoints in the national capital to see what interventions can be made to make them congestion-free, officials said on Friday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has planned 10 new projects to decongest the national capital by building flyovers, elevated roads and underpasses at an estimated cost of Rs 4,000 crore, they added.

"We are working with various stakeholders to see what interventions can be made to ease traffic congestion. There are many roundabouts and areas that witness congestion.

"The PWD has been working on projects to ease the traffic situation and we have been communicating with the transport department and the traffic police over the matter. There have been multiple meetings over the issue," an official said.

Furnishing more details, he said the department has planned 10 projects but based on a report by the two stakeholders, it will be decided whether an underpass, an elevated road or a flyover is needed to solve the problem of traffic congestion.

"The report will have details on the traffic volume in those areas at different hours of the day and the reason for the situation. Based on the feedback, we will proceed with the projects," the official added.

The department also receives suggestions from MLAs on projects that can be carried out in their constituencies to ease traffic congestion.

Last year, the Delhi Police said it had identified 117 key traffic congestion points across the national capital and attributed them to a variety of causes, including construction activities and encroachments.

The police had said congestion is being regulated through the deployment of staff at major intersections, introducing "one-way" traffic schemes and launching encroachment or congestion removal drives.

The northern range had a maximum number of such congestion points at 27 followed by the southern range at 22, the central range at 21, the eastern range at 20, the western range at 19 and the New Delhi range at eight. PTI SLB NSD NSD