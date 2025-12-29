Delhi PWD tightens tender norms, mandates setting up quality control labs, site feasibility

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued fresh directives aimed at introducing systemic changes in the execution of future projects, officials said on Monday.
The order follows directions from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) mandating the establishment of quality control laboratories at construction sites to ensure better oversight and compliance.
According to the PWD, project feasibility parameters must now be assessed before tenders are invited.
"Consider traffic density and availability of space at the project site as a mandatory requirement before inviting tenders," the PWD's order states.
As per the construction work rules, every contractor starting a new project has to set up laboratories on site to collect samples and send them further for testing.
"A site laboratory with the minimum equipment as specified in the notice inviting tender shall be established and made functional within 30 days from the award of the work without any extra cost to the department," the rules state.
The fresh directions have been given to ensure where a site lab is not feasible, "the NIT (notice inviting tender) should clearly specify alternate arrangements for quality testing at approved and authorised laboratories to ensure transparency and compliance", the order added.
In the past, several of PWD's projects got stuck due to several issues, including space constraints and traffic permissions, which not only constrained the timely execution of projects but also the quality of work, in some cases, officials added.
Road projects including construction of flyovers like Nand Nagri flyover, Punjabi Bagh flyover and Ashram flyover extension were delayed due to space constraints.