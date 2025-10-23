Delhi: PWD to float comprehensive tender to replace all existing streetlights with smart LED lights

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) will float a comprehensive tender to replace all the existing 92,163 streetlights with smart LED streetlights across the city by this month, officials said. According to the officials, while some roads have LED lights, a large number of old HSPV (sodium) streetlights need to be replaced.

While tenders for the replacement of streetlights were floated earlier by each division of PWD separately, it was later decided that a comprehensive tender will be floated for the entire city," a senior government official said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had announced last month that the government will replace all the streetlights with modern technology.

Earlier this month a review meeting was held under the chairmanship of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, where the project was discussed. "Directions were given to finalise the project by October and convert all the streetlights into smart streetlights with an automatic switch-off and on system and online monitoring," the official said.

Currently, of the nearly 92,163 streetlights managed by the PWD, 45,000 still run on conventional HPSV (sodium) fittings, while the existing LED lights will be converted into smart LED lights to ensure better illumination, reduced electricity consumption, and longer lifespan.

By making this switch, the Delhi government expects to save around Rs 31.53 crore annually in electricity and maintenance costs, officials said.

To ensure accountability and efficient monitoring, the PWD plans to adopt the 'EMI model' of payment, under which the private company installing the lights will receive monthly payments only after the lights are fully operational, officials said.

For real-time monitoring and fixing defects in a time-bound manner, each smart light will be connected to a mobile-based application, they added. PTI SSM ARI