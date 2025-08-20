Delhi PWD to get foot overbridge elevator parts, electrical items insured under new upkeep plan

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi Public Works Department has decided to insure all electrical installations at foot overbridges and pedestrian underpasses as part of its steps to curb recurring theft of such items and plug long-standing gaps in infrastructure upkeep.
The department has launched a comprehensive maintenance project for its infrastructure in northwest Delhi and will make theft-replacement the contractor's responsibility.
There are around 115 foot overbridges in the city, but in several areas, there is a lack of maintenance of the pedestrian crossing facilities, leaving the lifts broken, escalators dysfunctional, and garbage littering.
"A company will be hired to undertake the necessary repairs and manage all maintenance work for at least a year. Other bridges that need attention are also being surveyed, and plans are being prepared for them. "The company will provide round-the-clock security, cleanliness, and all electrical items of foot overbridges will have insurance," a PWD official said.
The department had been pulled up by courts in the past for the poor condition of foot overbridges (FOB). In December 2023, a 16-year-old died after falling from a foot overbridge as its protective grilles were missing.
According to PWD officials, theft of grilles, electrical items in lifts, and escalators has been a major challenge faced by them; hence, the new clause of insurance of these items has been added to the new project.
"Insurance of all FOB components, including lift parts and other electrical items. If any theft of electrical items occurred, the same items shall be supplied and installed by the agency at its own cost, for which nothing extra shall be paid by the department," the tender document said.
A total of 12 foot overbridges, including those in Sarai Rohilla, Netaji Subhash Place, Britannia Chowk, Rani Bagh, and Shalimar Bagh, have been identified. Shalimar Bagh is the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
"For cleanliness, the private company that is hired will assign staff for daily sweeping, mopping of staircases, and cleaning of handrails and lifts. Dust will be cleaned from the FOBs, and lift operators and watchmen will be deployed to check the working of the elevators daily," the tender added.
Additionally, six pedestrian underpasses at Shastri Nagar, Rohini Court, Inderlok, and Wazirpur, among others, will be part of the project, which will be undertaken at a total cost of Rs 5.4 crore. PTI SSM SSM NSD NSD