Delhi PWD to set up control centre to daily monitor fleet of 200 anti-smog guns

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) will compile daily performance reports of its fleet of 200 anti-smog guns deployed across the city to combat air pollution better, officials said on Wednesday.

Under its pollution control measure, the PWD has hired 200 smog machines to be operated in eight-hour shifts daily across all 11 zones. Earlier, the Delhi government had directed officials to strictly monitor mist spraying and other steps to control dust pollution.

"To enhance operational efficiency, ensure accountability, verify actual water spray operations and optimise water usage, a monitoring system is required that can accurately detect and confirm mist/spray presence, for which a tender has been floated," a PWD official said.

A water mist monitoring dashboard will be set up at the Control Command Centre in the PWD headquarters at a cost of more than Rs 2 crore.

"The monitoring system would record real-time mist flow of the 200 anti-smog guns and 11 other permanent mist spraying stations, total distance covered by each vehicle, total spraying hours and other details in its daily vehicle report," the tender states.

According to the PWD's pollution control plan, the machines should be available on an hourly basis. Each anti-smog gun should also have 24 stainless steel nozzles to atomise the water. An anti-smog gun is a device to combat air pollution which will spray water to settle the dust and other suspended particles in the atmosphere. Equipped with a water tank on a vehicle, these machines can spray water up to a height of 50 metres to settle dust particles and PM2.5.

In its weekly performance report, the PWD has to submit the entire fleet's performance report, including any faulty vehicles, total spraying hours, total distance covered on PWD roads, zone-wise coverage and a route map.

The government in the past has been strict on anti-dust norms not being followed at the construction sites by the contractors.

Delhi's air quality on Wednesday morning was recorded as 'very poor', with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 336, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).