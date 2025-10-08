Delhi PWD to take up 153 road improvement projects ahead of winter season

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) will take up 153 road improvement projects to be carried out under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) ahead of the upcoming winter season, officials said on Wednesday.

Under the road dust mitigation plan of the Delhi government, a meeting was held earlier with PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and officials, where the status of these projects was reviewed.

"These projects have been divided across the city in the three zones of the PWD, and road-strengthening tenders have already been floated for all 153 projects. The evaluation process of proposals will be completed soon and work will commence on the ground," a senior PWD official told PTI.

This is besides the routine repair work that we are carrying out, like pothole repair and patchwork, the official added.

Last month, the central government had approved Rs 803 crore for Delhi to take up road infrastructure-related projects. The funds were approved under the CRIF on the request of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Every year, the city suffers from air pollution during the winter months, and one of the factors behind the pollution is the dust generated on roads from moving vehicles.

According to officials, due to waterlogging during the monsoon, there is damage on several arterial roads, like potholes, cracks, and weakened road foundations, which not only disrupt traffic flow but also pose serious safety risks to commuters. Sixty-five roads in the east, 33 in the north and 55 in the south zone have been identified by the PWD for the repair work.

In addition to that, CM Gupta headed a Cabinet meeting in June this year which approved a 'Pollution Control and Emergency Measures' project, under which 250 water sprinkler machines fitted with anti-smog guns will be hired at an estimated cost of Rs 1158 crore. The project will be implemented by the PWD, providing facilities for mechanically sweeping and sprinkling water on roads under its jurisdiction for the entire year.

"The work has started for hiring these machines; tenders have been floated in different zones," officials said.

The repair and strengthening work is expected to be carried out in phases over the next few months, they added.