Delhi PWD working on long-term projects of drainage improvement to prevent waterlogging

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Delhi Public Works Department has started working on long-term projects in three locations for a permanent solution to waterlogging problems. In North Delhi, the department is taking up drainage improvement work between Karol Bagh metro station and Dayal Chowk. A two-kilometre stretch will be covered under the project.

Another location under the drainage improvement project is the stormwater drains along Karala-Khanjhawala Road in northwest Delhi. This spot has been identified by the authorities as a waterlogging hotspot and the PWD is in the process of hiring a consultant to plan out the work.

According to officials, the work will be carried out in coordination with traffic police as both areas witness heavy movement of vehicles. The third project will be the construction of a new drain along the Outer Ring Road near Avtar Singh Road to avoid waterlogging.

In view of several trees getting uprooted during thunderstorms, the PWD reiterated the implementation of special conditions of de-concretization, which were already in place earlier. "During construction of stormwater drains, the contractors will have to keep in mind that tree roots are protected, and filling of exposed portions with soil shall be done immediately. The drainage improvement work will be done keeping the long-term solution in mind," a PWD official explained.

Based on data shared by the traffic police, 445 waterlogging points have been identified in the capital. Of these, 335 points come under the responsibility of PWD. These projects will cost around Rs 4 crore in total.