Delhi PWD's own engineering cadre likely to be discussed in next cabinet meeting

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The proposal to set up an independent engineering cadre of the Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) is likely to be taken up in the next cabinet meeting, a source said on Thursday.

An announcement on the matter was made by the government in July this year, after which the PWD started working on the proposal and sought approvals from various departments.

"After the cabinet note is approved, the government will constitute a committee of experts and retired senior officers to study, explore, and recommend a road map for operationalizing the decision, providing detailed steps to be taken along with various options to meet the objectives of the reform," a PWD official told PTI.

According to the government, the cadre formation is aimed at tackling current challenges like delays in public infrastructure projects. At present, the cadre controlling authority is with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

"These officers often face conflicting loyalties, frequent transfers, and limited accountability to the Delhi government, leading to project delays, cost overruns, and mismanagement," the official said.

After the cabinet approves the note, it might go to the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highways for a green light.

In case the note is approved, all existing CPWD-deputed officers currently serving in the Delhi PWD will be given the option to either return to their parent cadre or permanently opt into the new Delhi PWD engineering cadre, subject to conditions set by the department and administrative rules.