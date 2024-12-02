Delhi: Ragpicker killed over monetary dispute, 2 held

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) A ragpicker was killed by two men over a monetary dispute, police said on Monday.

According to police, they received a call regarding a body found near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi on Sunday.

They reached the spot and found that Munna (28) was beaten to death using a stick and a knife. He suffered serious injuries on his skull and throat, police said.

They analysed the CCTV footage and identified the accused as Raju Munda and Ashok Murarkam. Both are also ragpickers and were living a vagabond life, police said.

The accused were arrested on Monday and told the police that they killed Munna over the division of money, they said.

Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI BM HIG HIG