Delhi Rail Division holds first-aid, CPR training for frontline staff at stations

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Delhi Rail Division organised a training session for its frontline staff starting September 2, 2025 to provide first-aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) treatment in case of medical eventualities.

Major stations covered include Anand Vihar, New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction, Ghaziabad, Karnal, Panipat, Jind and Rohtak.

“A dedicated team of doctors, including physicians and anaesthetists from the Delhi Division, led the sessions. The initiative was aimed at empowering frontline staff from Railway Protection Force, commercial, operating as well as outsourced sahayaks (porters) and housekeeping personnel with essential life-saving skills,” the division said in a press note.

It added, “The key focus areas include Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), use of Automated External Defibrillators (AED), practical demonstrations and hands-on emergency response training.” Officials said that the sessions emphasised rapid and effective medical assistance during emergencies within station premises, thereby enhancing overall passenger safety.

They said that earlier the Northern Railway Divisional Hospital had conducted a five-day first aid and CPR training programme from May 5, 2025 to strengthen emergency response capabilities across key stations of the Delhi Division.

"Approximately, 1900 frontline personnel were successfully trained under the initiative during the May 2025 programme. In the second phase, approximately 900 frontline personnel have been given necessary first-aid training so far since September 2, 2025," officials said.