Delhi rain death: Atishi demands PWD minister's resignation

Panaji, Aug 14 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on Thursday demanded the resignation of Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma over a man's death in a rain-related incident, and accused the BJP government of failing to prepare for the monsoon.

A 50-year-old man died during Wednesday's heavy rain in Delhi while his daughter was battling for life, Atishi said.

"This is not the first such death, the toll from rain-related incidents has now risen to 20. Who is responsible for this?" the former Delhi chief minister asked, talking to PTI here.

There was no preparation for the rains, leading to waterlogging, tree collapse incidents and vehicles getting stuck in underpasses, she said.

"Parvesh Verma must take responsibility and resign. If he is not resigning, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta should remove him from the post," she said.

Calling the situation in the national capital a result of the "failure of BJP's four engines", Atishi alleged that despite having all powers, the ruling party had failed to protect citizens during the monsoon. PTI RPS KRK