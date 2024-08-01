Delhi rain: Two die of electrocution in separate incidents

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died of electrocution after coming in contact with a live wire in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area, police said on Thursday.

Mudit was returning home from a tuition class on Wednesday when the incident occurred, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Kumar Singh said.

The boy was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The police recovered two plastic pipes containing disconnected electric cables, which were tied to a wall near the DDA flats, he said.

An FIR under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered after the boy's father lodged a complaint, the officer said.

Family members said Mudit, the eldest of two siblings, was a judoka.

"He was good at studies. He was returning home after leaving his tuition class around 6:55 pm," a relative said.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man was died of electrocution at his home in southeast Delhi's Mithapur area, the police said.

Prabhat had gone to the terrace when it was raining on Wednesday and might have come in contact with a wire connected to the water tank alarm system, the officer said.

However, since there were no witnesses, the exact cause could not be ascertained immediately, he added. PTI BM OZ SZM