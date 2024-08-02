Delhi rain: Waterlogged roads choke traffic

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Rain in parts of Delhi on Friday uprooted trees and caused waterlogging, hitting traffic movement at several places, officials said.

Waterlogging in south Delhi led to long queues of vehicles.

The weather office sounded a 'yellow' warning, cautioning people to "be aware" of light to moderate rainfall, in the morning.

This status was later changed to green, signifying "no warning." Amid the waterlogging, the traffic police issued an advisory and asked commuters to avoid certain roads.

In a post on X, the police reported that traffic was affected on Anuvrat Marg in both directions due to heavy waterlogging near Qutub Minar metro station and advised commuters to avoid the area.

Another post noted that traffic was impacted on Rohtak Road due to waterlogging in Mundka.

The public works department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) recorded multiple calls about waterlogging and trees being uprooted.

According to the public works department, 11 calls were received regarding waterlogging, with seven being resolved and the rest considered minor.

It also received 10 complaints about trees being uprooted.

The MCD received 21 calls about waterlogging at its central control room from 6 am to 2 pm, along with five regarding uprooted trees.

From 2 pm to 6 pm, it received 23 calls for waterlogging and five regarding trees being uprooted.

With the overcast sky and rain bringing some relief, the maximum temperature settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, the weather office said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 77 per cent and 88 per cent.

The Met office has predicted generally cloudy skies with very light to light rain and thunderstorms for Saturday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 34 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.