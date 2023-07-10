Advertisment
Delhi rains: Pragati Maidan tunnel closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Shailesh Khanduri
10 Jul 2023 1 Minutes read
Delhi rains: Pragati Maidan tunnel closed for traffic due to waterlogging

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged tunnel amid heavy monsoon rains, near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Pragati Maidan tunnel was closed for traffic on Monday due to the waterlogging, officials said on Monday.

In a tweet, the traffic police said, "Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly."

The city recorded 107 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.

