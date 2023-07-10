Delhi rains: Pragati Maidan tunnel closed for traffic due to waterlogging

New Delhi: The Pragati Maidan tunnel was closed for traffic on Monday due to the waterlogging, officials said on Monday.
In a tweet, the traffic police said, "Movement of traffic is restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly." Traffic
The city recorded 107 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday.