Delhi rains: Three children, one woman die after house collapses in Najafgarh

New Delhi: Three children and a woman died when a house collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh following heavy rains in the national capital Friday morning, officials said.

"We received a call regarding a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh at 5.25 am. We deployed multiple teams on the spot and four people were rescued from the rubble," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, he said.

"We have informed police about the matter," he added.