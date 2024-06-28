Delhi rains: Two children among three deaths due to drowning

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) Three people, including two children, died by drowning in two separate waterlogged areas as heavy rains in the national capital brought normal life to a standstill on Friday, police officials said.

In the first incident, two boys aged eight and 10 years drowned while they were playing in a rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi on Friday evening.

According to police, the incident took place in a five-foot-deep ditch near Pusta No. 5 in the New Usmanpur area which got filled with water due the rains.

After receiving information about the boys, police rushed to the spot and rescued the boys but they were declared dead on arrival at the hospital, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, they added.

In another incident, an man in his late 20s, drowned at a flooded underpass in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area.

The officer said the deceased was a part-time labourer at Azadpur Mandi but he is yet to be unidentified.

In another case, three workers were feared trapped in a pit dug up for the construction of a wall at a plot in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area.

A police office officer said the incident took place early morning on Friday but the rescue operation is likely to continue till late night.