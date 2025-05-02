Delhi rains: Woman, her 3 children die after house collapses in Najafgarh, husband only survivor

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman and her three children died when a house collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh following heavy rains in the national capital Friday morning, officials said.

A tree fell on the house following strong gusty winds that accompanied rains in the city, causing it to collapse, they said.

The woman's husband has also sustained minor injuries in the incident, police said.

Heavy rains and strong winds affected flight operations and disrupted traffic due to waterlogging in the city. Trees were uprooted in many parts of Delhi that also saw a dust storm early morning.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said at 5.26 am, a PCR call was received reporting the house collapse.

When police reached the spot, it was found that due to strong winds, a neem tree had fallen on a room built in Kharkhari Nahar village near Jaffarpur Kalan in Dwarka district, causing it to collapse, Singh said.

A woman, her husband and their three children were trapped under the debris, he said.

"With the help of the police and fire department, they were pulled out of the rubble and shifted to a nearby hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan, where four of them were declared dead," the officer said.

Jyoti, Aryan (7), Rishabh (5), Priyansh (7 months) were killed in the incident. Ajay (30) sustained minor injuries in his chest and wrist.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said it a call about the incident at 5.25 am. "We deployed multiple teams to the spot and four people were rescued from the rubble," a DFS official said.