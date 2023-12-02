Delhi: Raj Niwas celebrates foundation day of Assam

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) 'Asom Divas', the foundation day of Assam, was celebrated at the Raj Niwas here on Saturday with the presence of a large number of people from the state.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his wife Sangita Saxena hosted the celebrations along with officials, dignitaries and the people of Assam residing in the national capital, according to an official release.

Extending his greetings to the people of Assam on the foundation day, the lieutenant governor narrated about his close association with the state and its people.

Saxena said Assam is endowed with rich natural resources, world class tea, finest golden muga silk and blessed by Maa Kamakhya and the mighty Brahmaputra, the lifeline of the state.

He also recalled the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Assam.

Highlighting Assam's achievements, Saxena said the state under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership is marching triumphantly on the path of progress and prosperity.

A colourful cultural programme, including Sattriya dance, Bihu dance and other items by the artists from different communities, showcasing the rich culture of Assam was presented on the occasion.

It may be noted that statehood days of different states are being celebrated by the Raj Bhawans to foster a sense of belongingness and spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the release said. PTI ACB AS AS