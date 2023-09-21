Delhi Ramleela performance timing extended till midnight from 10 pm

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) A Luv Kush Ramleela Committee delegation Thursday met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who approved the demand to allow Ramleela performances in the city till midnight rather then just till 10 pm, trade leader Brijesh Goyal said.

Ramleela performances by different organising committees in the city will commence on October 15 and preparations are underway.

Lav Kush Ramleela Committee Arjun Kumar told the meeting the performances of Ramleeela and the use of loudspeakers is allowed till 10 pm and this timing needs to be increased till midnight.

The delegation also highlighted issues related to the booking of grounds by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for holding Ramleela, said a statement.

"The chief minister has approved the extension of Ramleela performances in Delhi until 12 midnight emphasising his commitment to support religious-cultural celebrations," said Goel, who is the chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry.

The CM also assured to look into ground booking issues, he said.

The MCD will also be directed to carry out proper fumigation around the Ramleela grounds to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes, Goyal said. PTI VIT VIT TIR TIR