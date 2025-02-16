Delhi: Ramlila Maidan among venues for new cabinet's oath-taking ceremony

New Delhi: Following the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, the results of which were declared on February 8, discussions are underway regarding the venue for the oath-taking ceremony of the new cabinet.

Police sources said on Sunday that the Ramlila Maidan is among the potential venues being considered.

They said a team of senior police officers has visited the site to check on the arrangements there.

Other venues under consideration include the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and locations along the banks of the Yamuna river, the sources said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the February 5 polls, ending the 10-year rule of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the capital.