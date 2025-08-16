Delhi: Rape convict on run since '23 after jumping bail nabbed in WB

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 49-year-old rape convict serving a life term, who had been absconding for more than one and a half years after jumping a furlough, an officer said on Saturday.

Duli Chand, a native of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh, was convicted in 1996 for kidnapping and raping a four-year-old girl in east Delhi's Trilokpuri.

He had been granted a two-week furlough by Tihar Jail authorities in November 2023, but he did not return, police said.

According to police, Duli Chand had been hiding in West Bengal's Durgapur for the last 18 months under the assumed identity of "Santosh Mistri," working as a mason.

"On analysis, it was confirmed that the fugitive convict was residing on Kada Road in Durgapur under a fictitious identity. A team was immediately dispatched, which identified and apprehended him from a rented accommodation," an officer said.

Duli Chand, who has again been lodged in Tihar jail, studied till class 8 and is a bachelor. He has two brothers and no other criminal involvement. PTI SSJ VN VN