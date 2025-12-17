Delhi readies for 'No PUCC, No fuel', ban on non-city vehicles below BS VI from Dec 18

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) The Delhi government's stringent "no PUCC, no fuel" rule and a ban on the entry of all private non-Delhi vehicles below BS VI standards will come into effect from Thursday, with 126 checkpoints identified and over 537 police personnel deployed at fuel pumps across the national capital.

As toxic air persists, the BJP dispensation announced a second round of anti-pollution measures on Wednesday, including an overhaul of the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) system and the development of a car-pooling app to ease vehicular congestion.

To ensure strict enforcement, teams from the Delhi Traffic Police and the transport department will be deployed at city border points on Wednesday as chaos may erupt since thousands of private vehicles below BS VI standards will be denied entry.

According to officials, 126 checkpoints, including 13 major ones, have been identified across the city. Enforcement teams of the transport department along with 537 police personnel will be stationed at petrol pumps to maintain law and order situation.

A senior officer said that the transport department has around 80 enforcement teams that will be deployed at border points in Kundi, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Auchandi, Mandoli, Kapashera and Bajghera toll/ Dwarka Expressway for strict compliance with new directions.

He said that vehicles without a valid PUCC will not be provided with fuel at petrol pumps from Thursday.

Automatic number plate recognition and on-ground checks will be conducted to verify PUCC status and emission category of vehicles.

"Our teams will cover every border checkpoint. Only BS VI private vehicles of any state registration with a proper pollution certificate entering from the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana sides will be permitted to enter the capital. Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating the rule," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that it has increased its train frequency following the implementation of GRAP in the national capital.

"We will increase it further if there is any requirement from Thursday, as we are constantly monitoring commuter footfall, he added.

According to rough estimates, although there are 12 lakh commercial vehicles which enter Delhi every day, authorities in the city do not have an official figure for the private vehicles below BS VI standards, which are not registered in Delhi.

Public announcements will be made at petrol pumps to inform vehicle owners about PUCC compliance. Special camps will be set up, with around 500 personnel deployed in neighbouring cities.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) showed a slight improvement, dropping to 334 from 354 a day earlier.

Addressing a press conference, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that the government is working with the traffic police to develop an integrated traffic management system.

"Currently, it happens that even if there is a long jam, the traffic light will remain red for a certain period. This aggravates jams. We are working on a system wherein if there is a jam, the duration for which the traffic signal remains red can be reduced," he said.

Sirsa announced that the government will provide Rs 2,700 crore over 10 years to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for procuring mechanical road sweepers and litter pickers.

In a bid to encourage Delhiites to share rides and reduce the number of private vehicles on roads, Sirsa said the government is also working on developing a car-pooling application.

"We are trying to bring a car-pooling app that is easy for people to download and use," he said.

The minister said the government has decided to hire a third-party agency to monitor potholes throughout the city.

Under the proposed system, the agency will conduct year-long surveys, travel across Delhi, identify potholes, click photographs and submit data to the authorities. A tender has been issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for this purpose, he said.

The minister said the government will also tie up with Google Maps to identify traffic hotspots. During the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government, there were 13 pollution hotspots and now there are 62, he said.

"We are tying up with Google Maps to identify 100 hotspots of vehicular pollution. This way, we will be able to initiate measures," he added.

Sirsa said there are four sources of pollution in Delhi -- vehicular, industrial, dust and solid waste.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been directed to deploy 70 mechanical road sweepers and water sprinklers. He said around 1,000 litter pickers and 300 water sprinklers are also being deployed across the city.

The minister said Delhi is coordinating with neighbouring states to ensure a regional approach to air pollution control. "We are in touch with neighbouring states and trying to ensure that air quality levels improve there as well," he said.

Sirsa also said the government has signed an MoU with IIT Madras to identify and develop "smog-eating" surfaces that can help reduce pollution levels.

These surfaces will be tested and implemented in selected areas, he added.

In order to encourage people to switch to public transport, the government is increasing the number of electric buses, he said, adding that 100 such buses will be flagged off on Thursday by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.