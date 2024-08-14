Delhi receives light rain, mercury settles at 35.4 degrees Celsius

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was recorded at 35.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's normal even as parts of the city received scattered rains and an overcast sky prevailed in many areas, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity level stood at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Very light rain was recorded in several areas with Delhi's weather stations like Ridge and Delhi University recording 4mm of rainfall between 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The weather office had predicted light rain accompanied by thunderstorm during the day.

The downpour is expected to continue on the Independence Day on Thursday with moderate rain and cloudy sky predicted for the day.

A spell of light rain (upto 5mm)/thunderstorm during morning, forenoon hours and one or two spells of light rain during noon to night hours is expected over the Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag.

For the next two days the city will be under a Yellow Alert, indicating to 'be aware', as per the IMD's colour codes.

Thereafter, the rains are expected to continue till August 20, according to the IMD. PTI NSM SJJ AS AS