Delhi receives light rain, more likely during day; AQI moderate

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to light rain on Sunday morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 13.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi recorded 4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 am. The city is likely to witness generally cloudy skies during the day with a possibility of more rain or drizzle, the IMD said.

The humidity level was recorded at 73 per cent.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 103, in the 'moderate' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.