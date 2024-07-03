Delhi receives light rains, minimum temperature 29 deg C

New Delhi: Parts of Delhi on Wednesday received light rainfall amid the sultry weather conditions in the national capital.

A cloudy sky prevailed over the city with prediction of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms or lightening during the day.

The MeT office has forecast more rains in Delhi during the day.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal, it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the sky will remain cloudy through the day and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level stood at 75 per cent at 8.30 am.