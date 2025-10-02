Delhi receives rain on Dussehra

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Rains lashed Delhi on Dussehra on Thursday, with the IMD predicting moderate to intense showers in the evening hours.

Parts of north, northwest, central and west Delhi received rain.

In its latest update, the weather department said a moderate to intense spell of rain (up to 30 mm) is likely over south and central Delhi on Thursday evening.

Subsequently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued "orange" and "yellow" alerts for different parts of the city. Earlier in the day, a "yellow" alert was in place, while no alert wad issued on Wednesday.

According to the IMD's colour code, "orange" indicates "be prepared", while "yellow" means "be aware".

Till 5:30 pm, the weather-monitoring station at Pitampura recorded 17.5 mm of rain, the one at Ridge registered 15.4 mm of rain, while the Mayur Vihar station recorded 9.5 mm of rain, according to the IMD.

The city's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded only trace rainfall.

The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the minimum settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, 2.5 notches below normal, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 123, in the "moderate" category, at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor" and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NSM RC