Delhi's air quality 'poor' with AQI at 252

New Delhi: The national capital on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has predicted strong winds during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 27 degrees Celsius.

The humidity level was recorded at 80 per cent at 8.30 am.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in 'poor' category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 252 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.