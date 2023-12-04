Delhi recorded most road fatalities in country in 2022: NCRB

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The national capital recorded the maximum number of road crash fatalities in the country in 2022 with 2,103 people losing their lives, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Advertisment

According to the 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2022' report, Delhi accounted for the highest number of road accidents in the country -- 5,387 -- and recorded 1,412 deaths due to fatal road accidents.

Most of the road accident deaths in 53 megacities, including Delhi, were caused due to over-speeding (51.5 per cent), followed by dangerous or careless driving/over-taking (31.3 per cent), and driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol (2.7 per cent).

A total of 68,236 road accidents were reported in 53 cities across the country during 2022 and 57,246 people were injured in these crashes while 17,680 people lost their lives, according to the data.

Advertisment

The NCRB report comprised road accidents, railway accidents, and railway crossing accidents -- the three major contributors to accidental deaths.

Road accidents accounted for 97.3 per cent of the total accidents, the report said.

Most of these accidents occurred near residential areas (29.1 per cent), followed by industrial areas (9.7 per cent), and areas surrounding educational institutions like schools and colleges (8.7 per cent).

Delhi also topped the list of the cities with the maximum number of railway accidents as it accounted for 50.9 per cent of the total mishaps during 2022, the report said. PTI SJJ RHL