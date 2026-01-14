Delhi records 149 incidents of attacks on doctors, medical staff during 2021-25 period

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) As many as 149 incidents of violence and assault against doctors and medical staff were reported in government and private hospitals across the national capital from 2021 to 2025, according to official data tabled in the Delhi Assembly, highlighting a rise in the number of such attacks over the last five years.

The data shows that 2024 recorded the highest number of incidents at 49 cases, followed closely by 48 cases in 2025. This was preceded by 24 cases in 2023, while 2021 and 2022 reported the lowest figures with 14 cases each.

The information was shared by the Delhi Government in response to a question during the Winter Session of the Assembly.

According to details provided by government hospitals and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), hospital administrations themselves lodged police complaints leading to institutional FIRs in 33 cases.

The government said it has taken a series of measures to ensure the safety of doctors and medical institutions, including the formation of security committees in hospitals, deployment of security guards, installation of CCTV cameras, and the presence of Delhi Police personnel in emergency departments.

Helpline numbers have been issued to deal with such incidents, while information related to relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been displayed at various locations within hospital premises. Regular police patrolling has also been ensured, it said.

However, the government clarified that there is no proposal under consideration at present to set up a special cell to ensure stricter action against offenders or speedy justice in cases involving violence against healthcare workers. PTI SGV RT