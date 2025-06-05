Delhi records 2 more Covid deaths; active case count at 562

New Delhi: Delhi recorded two fresh Covid-linked fatalities, including a five-month-old baby, officials said on Thursday.

The national capital, which has the second-highest number of cases after Kerala, has 562 active cases and has recorded seven fatalities since January 1 this year.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard of the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has seen a surge of 105 cases since Wednesday.

A five-month-old baby boy suffering from cerebral palsy, seizure disorder, pneumonia with sepsis and respiratory failure, died after testing positive for the infection.

An 87-year-old man, who was immunocompromised and suffering from diabetes, hypertension, heart and kidney ailment, along with COVID pneumonia, also succumbed after being infected.

India's active COVID cases stand at 4,866, with Kerala remaining the most affected state, followed by Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Gujarat.