Delhi records 25.6 deg C min temp; rains likely during the day

New Delhi: The national capital could witness light rain and thunderstorm on Thursday, weather officials said.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, they said.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky, very light to light rain, thunderstorm with gusty winds during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degree Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate” category with a reading of 121 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".