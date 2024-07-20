Delhi records 27.6 degrees min temp; light rain predicted

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. The humidity was 86 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 125 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".