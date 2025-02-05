Delhi records 33.31 pc voter turnout till 1 pm

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A voter turnout of 33.31 per cent was recorded till 1 pm on Wednesday in Delhi, where polling is underway for its 70 assembly constituencies.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

According to Election Commission (EC) data, 33.31 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise till 1 pm.

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in Delhi.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 39.51 per cent while the Central Delhi district recorded the lowest at 29.74 per cent.

Among the constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest turnout at 43 per cent while Karol Bagh recorded the lowest at 25.01 per cent.

East Delhi district recorded a turnout of 33.66 per cent, New Delhi 29.89 per cent, North Delhi 32.44 per cent, Northwest Delhi 33.17 per cent, Shahdara 35.81 per cent, South Delhi 32.67 per cent, Southeast Delhi 32.37 per cent, Southwest Delhi 35.44 per cent, and West Delhi 30.87 per cent.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates.

In the 2020 polls, Delhi had recorded a turnout of 62.59 per cent while only 56 per cent participated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal were among the early voters. PTI MHS VIT BUN SZM SZM