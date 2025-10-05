Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'moderate' with AQI at 159

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday recorded maximum temperature of 34.1 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notch below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 24.2 degrees celsius, 1.9 notch above the season's average, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at 30-40 km per hour on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperature is expected to hover around 29 degrees celsius and 23 degrees celsius, respectively.

Relative humidity was recorded at 61 per cent at 5.30 pm on Sunday.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 4 pm, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 159, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".