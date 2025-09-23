Delhi records 35.7 degrees Celsius on clear Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) With clear skies during the day, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 1.4 notches above normal, according to the weather department.

The minimum settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

The relative humidity was at 68 per cent in the morning and dropped to 49 per cent in the evening.

For Wednesday, the weather office has forecast clear skies. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 126 at 4 pm, which falls in the "moderate" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe." PTI NSM MPL MPL