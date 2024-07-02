Delhi records 36.7 Deg C max temp; light rain in parts of city

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 36.7 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches below the normal, on Tuesday with light rain in parts of the city, according to the meteorological department.

There is possibility of light to moderate rain at a few places, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, as convective clouds have been detected, the India Meteorological Department said citing its latest satellite imagery in the evening.

Light showers were reported from some parts of Delhi around 3 pm, it said.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky and moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning for Wednesday and issued a "yellow alert" -- the first of three colour-coded alerts and simply notifies the public of an upcoming weather event.

Moderate rain is defined as rainfall amounting to between 7.6 mm and 35.5 mm in a day, it said.

The IMD said on Tuesday that on July 2, monsoon has covered the entire country before its normal date of July 8. PTI NSM NSM ANB ANB