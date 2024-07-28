Delhi records 38.4 deg Celsius max temp

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius, three notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city's minimum temperature was recorded 28.2 degree Celsius. Humidity at 5.30 pm was 61 per cent .

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading 82 at 8 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI BM VN VN