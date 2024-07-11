Delhi records 38.8 deg C, rain predicted on Friday

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) The national capital on Thursday witnessed a humid day and has predicted moderate rain the next day, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature settled at 38.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The humidity oscillated between 56 per cent and 91 per cent during the day.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius. Delhi recorded 15 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday till 8.30 am on Thursday.

The weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 36 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the moderate category with a reading of 114 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. PTI NIT NIT SKY SKY