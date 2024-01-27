Delhi records 4.3 min temp, 4 notches below normal

New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The city was still highly polluted, with its overall Air Quality Index, or AQI, at 9 am recorded at 402 under the 'severe' category, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky during the day with maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.

The humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.