Delhi records 47.4 deg C, Najafgarh hottest in country

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Delhi sizzled in extreme weather conditions with the mercury soaring to 47.4 degrees Celsius in Najafgarh area, making it the hottest place in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

As many as eight stations in Delhi breached the 45 degrees Celsius mark leaving the residents sweltering.

An orange alert has been issued in the city as heatwave conditions are expected in some parts in the next two days.

The weather department's colour-coded warnings indicate -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

In eight stations of Delhi, the temperature crossed 45 degrees Celsius with Najafgarh recording 47.4 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar 46.2 degrees Celsius, Palam 45.1 degrees Celsius, Mungeshpur 46.5 degrees Celsius, Pritampura 45.8 degrees Celsius, Pusa 45.9 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD data.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, recorded the mercury soared over three notches above the normal at 43.6 degree Celsius.

Delhi recorded its previous hottest day on May 16, with the maximum temperature reaching 42.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

For Saturday, the weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky with strong surface wind at the speed of 25 to 35 kmph during the daytime.

It added that the city is expected to experience heatwave conditions at a few places with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 44 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Heatwave conditions occur when the maximum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more above normal temperature, reaching at least 45 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department.

There was no heatwave in May 2023 in Delhi, which recorded a highest temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius in the same month last year. In 2022, the national capital saw four heatwave days, according to the IMD data. PTI NSM SJJ BHJ