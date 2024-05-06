Delhi records 67 pc on-year rise in challans for driving against traffic flow in first four months

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The number of people challaned for allegedly driving against the flow of traffic recorded an almost 67 per cent on-year increase to 30,062 in the first four months of the year, Delhi Police officials said on Monday.

The traffic circle at Najafgarh reported the maximum number of such challans at 1,389, followed by Sarita Vihar at 1,333, Bhajanpura at 1,133, and Punjabi Bagh at 1,093, they said.

The Delhi Traffic Police has launched a crackdown to ensure road safety and discipline, it said.

Over the past few months, there has been a noticeable surge in the number of vehicles violating traffic norms by driving against the designated flow. This reckless behaviour not only endangers the lives of the offenders but also poses significant threat to other road users, leading to a rise in accidents and traffic congestion, the police said.

As part of intensified enforcement efforts, the police have deployed special teams across key intersections and thoroughfares to monitor traffic flow and identify the violators. Strict legal action, including hefty fines and penalties, is being taken against individuals found driving against the established traffic direction, they said.

"From January 1 to April 30, the police booked 30,062 such violators, compared to 18,047 in 2023. Therefore, compared to the same period last year, there has been a noticeable increase of almost 67 per cent in the number of prosecutions for driving against the flow of traffic," they said.

The Delhi Traffic Police is collaborating with various stakeholders, including civic authorities and educational institutions, to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations, it said. PTI NIT NIT SZM