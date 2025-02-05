Delhi records 8.1% voter turnout till 9 am; maximum in North East Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 8.1 per cent voter turnout till 9 am on Wednesday as polling was underway in all 70 assembly constituencies of the state, as per election officials.

North East Delhi district witnessed 10.7 per cent turnout in the first two hours of polling. Maximum voting percentage was recorded in Mustafabad constituency where 12.43% votes were cast by 9 am.

The Seelam Pur assembly segment in the district registered 11.02 per cent polling.

Central Delhi district witnessed slowest voting with only 6.67% voter turnout.