Delhi records above normal 26.2 deg min temp

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.2 degrees Celsius, 3.9 notches above the season's average, weather officials said.

The weather department has predicted partly cloudy sky during the day.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degree Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 am was 69 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate” category with a reading of 146 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". PTI NIT VN VN