Delhi records AQI in 'very' poor category, maximum temperature of 22.9 deg C

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday, with an average AQI reading of 339, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Out of the total stations reporting, 27 are in 'very poor' and 10 in 'poor', according to data from the CPCB Sameer app. Nehru Nagar recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 403 in the 'severe' category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The air quality is likely to be in the 'poor' category on February 5 and the 'moderate' category from February 6 to February 7.

The city's AQI was recorded at 319 at 9 am on Wednesday in the 'very poor' category.

On the weather front, the maximum temperature at the city's base station Safdarjung was recorded at 22.9 degrees Celsius, 0.6 notches above normal, while the minimum settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, 0.2 notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Station-wise data showed that Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below normal, with the minimum at 9.4. Lodi Road registered a maximum of 22.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 8.3 degrees Celsius, while the Ridge station logged a maximum of 23 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 9.2 degrees Celsius.

At Ayanagar, the maximum temperature stood at 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum dropped to 8.6 degrees. No rainfall was recorded at any station during the past 24 hours, officials said.

For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22 degrees Celsius, with moderate fog conditions likely. PTI SSJ AMJ AMJ