New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 22.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, over two notches below the season's normal.

The weather office has predicted a mainly clear sky during the day.

The humidity level stood at 49 per cent at 8.30 am.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 42 degrees Celsius. PTI SJJ VN VN