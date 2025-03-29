Delhi records below seasonal average temperature, air quality improves to 'moderate' category

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Delhi recorded maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, three notches below the seasonal average, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was 15.5 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches below average.

Humidity levels fluctuated between 34 and 23 per cent during the day.

The IMD has forecast strong surface winds for the next two days.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Sunday are expected to be around 32 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively, it said.

The city's air quality improved to the 'moderate' category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 153 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'